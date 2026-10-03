© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Hip-hop, funk and R&B take center stage at Tiny Stacks Re-imagined

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published October 3, 2026 at 11:29 AM EDT

The Tiny Stacks concert series returned in 2026 with a twist. Prior seasons featured artists performing at each of Dayton Metro Library's branches. This year artists who had previously performed in the series where invited to participate in a one-day event at Dayton Metro Library's main branch in downtown Dayton, and they were asked to collaborate with one another.

The second of two showcase concerts on July 18th, 2026 featured K. Carter, TINO and Feyth celebrating hip-hop, funk and R&B.

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicStudio SessionsTiny Stacks
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt