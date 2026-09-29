WATCH: Songwriters kick off Tiny Stacks Re-imagined in the round

The Tiny Stacks concert series returned in 2026 with a twist. Prior seasons featured artists performing at each of Dayton Metro Library's branches. This year artists who had previously performed in the series where invited to participate in a one-day event at Dayton Metro Library's main branch in downtown Dayton, and they were asked to collaborate with one another.

The first of two showcase concerts on July 18th, 2026 was a songwriters-in-the-round featuring Matthew Bruce, Amber Heart and Serin Oh, accompanied by Mark Joshua.

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.