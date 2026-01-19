The Dirty Buggars put a punk rock spin on folk music

I love hearing new music, and I really love hearing a new(ish) kind of music. That’s what I heard recently from the also new(ish) Dayton based rock band Dirty Buggars. The Buggars consist of Dirty D and Mike Defendant, who’s a member of another Miami Valley band. I spoke with Defendant about the band’s music and future plans.

Greg Simms Jr.: What and who is Dirty Buggars?

Mike Defendant: Dirty Buggars are a tag team of two life long musicians with a true passion for art and music. We like short walks on the beach, playing shows and partying with new people! We're two long time friends doing what we love together. Dirty D- Bass//Vocals//Art and Mike Defendant on percussion.

Simms: When did you two form the group?

Defendant: It's hard to say, we started playing shows together about 10 years ago with our individual projects. We quickly started hanging out and making music together which led to more bands (We are currently in 3 bands together), shows and more songs. We decided to give ourselves a name in early 2023.

Simms: You are already a member of a popular Miami Valley band. How did you find the time to form another one and create new music?

Defendant: I appreciate the kind words. As stated above, Dirty D and I are good friends. We both love playing. When we get together it is what happens naturally. It's what we do. It's what we will always do.

Simms: How would you describe the Dirty Buggars' sound?

Defendant: Folk/Country played by Punk Rockers.

Simms: What is the latest single from the band?

Defendant: It's called “Potato Masher With A Pistol Grip” and it is available on all major streaming services and we put out a lyrics video!

Simms: What are the 2026 plans for Dirty Buggars?

Defendant: We plan to continue playing shows and look forward to releasing more music!

