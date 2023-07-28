New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Self Hate Love Song'

I love discovering new (to me) talent. I also love showing you the talent I discovered. I always hope you get a kick out of hearing new sounds and reading about new potential recording stars. This specific article is why I created this series.

Folks, we’ve got stars in Springfield, Ohio. I’m talking about the “acoustic folk/ punk” duo Mike Defendant + Katrina Jo. These two have an innovative take on folk and punk that’s amazing to hear. You can experience it by listening to their most recent single, Self Hate Love Song. It’s two minutes and 47 seconds of self loathing, despair, fun, and magic. In short, it’s kind of a genius song.

You can check out the song below (and a bonus one here), and you can go here to learn about the duo/band. I’m excited to see their next moves and hear new music from them. You should be too.

<a href="https://mikedefendantpluskatrinajo.bandcamp.com/track/self-hate-love-song">Self Hate Love Song by Mike Defendant + Katrina Jo</a>

Ok. Here’s some more bonus content. Because Mike Defendant + Katrina Jo rock.