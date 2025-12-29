Tiny Stacks: Jewelles Imani

For young artist Jewelles Imani, the library has been central to her musical development. Imani utilized Dayton Metro Library's recording spaces to create some of her earliest released songs. In this Tiny Stacks concert, we hear Jewelles Imani's blend of wistful and catchy songs mere days before her relocation to New York City to continue her artistic pursuits.

Musicians:

Jewelles Imani - vocals, guitar, keys

Sophie Bottelier - vocals

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.