Applications are open for the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands

Dayton area musicians are invited to apply to participate in the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands. The yearly concert series kicks off in January at the Brightside in downtown Dayton and features six preliminary rounds from which six finalists are chosen to compete at the finale on Saturday, March 7.

The preliminary rounds are organized by genre and are judged by both a crowd vote and a panel of judges made up of local music industry professionals and tastemakers. The winner of the finale is chosen entirely by the audience.