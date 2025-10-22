From Dayton to Vegas, AJ Wayne shines.

How about another article about a rapper from Dayton, Ohio who relocated to Las Vegas? This story is about Duane Jones, aka AJ Wayne. I’ve written about Wayne before. He’s back with a radio-ready new single and info about his music and his life.

Greg Simms Jr.: Tell us all about you. Who is AJ Wayne?

AJ Wayne: AJ WAYNE is my strength and my confidence. When I’m feeling too low or too high, I lean into him because from day to day I’m simply just a human being. AJ Wayne makes me feel like I can conquer the world and everyone else can as well. My motto is “There’s enough for everyone to eat.”

Simms: I assume you are a Dayton native. Were you born here? And if you do live in Las Vegas, how long have you been there?

Wayne: Yes, I was born in Dayton Ohio. I lived in nearly every neighborhood since I moved around a lot. I’ve been living in Las Vegas since 2023. Minus the intense heat, I love it. Especially for career driven purposes.

Simms: How long have you been rapping?

Wayne: How long have I been rapping? I wrote and recorded my first rap in 2018, but I’ve ALWAYS loved hip-hop and really music in general.

Simms: What is your latest single?

Wayne: My latest single is called “Love Harder” from my latest album “The Last Ghetto Cowboy.” It's a clean song and the video is out on YouTube as well. Here is the video link. https://youtu.be/ThgNcmPcxDA

Simms: Do you have an album dropping soon?

Wayne: Yes. Since I went country about 6 months ago I’ve been working on a more mature hip- hop and R&B project as well. Two to be exact. As well as a blues project. I love all genres. Blues makes me feel closer to my ancestors.

Simms: Are you touring or performing at any shows this year?

Wayne: Yes, I’ve performed more than 8 times this year in Las Vegas alone. My next show will be performing at a boxing match in Las Vegas this Halloween.

Simms: What are your creative plans for 2026?

Wayne: Creatively in 2025 I plan on pushing my sound, my mind, and my body the most. As a true artist you start to understand all of those things go hand in hand, you know?

Simms: How has Dayton influenced your personality and your art?

Wayne: Dayton has influenced me specifically just with my hustle and humbleness most importantly. Also roots are ever important. Whenever I visit home every year I just feel refreshed and rehabilitated. I love my city.

