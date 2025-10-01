© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Stacks: Freakquency

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

The official motto of the Tiny Stacks concert series is, "Get loud in the library," and Freakquency did just that in their performance at the West Carrollton branch of Dayton Metro Library.

The 2024 Dayton Battle of the Band winners performed a rousing set of original music that blended rock and roll, funk, soul and hip-hop.

Musicians:
Sayyid Jones - vocals
Jon Arnold - bass
Julio Camacho - guitar
Jae Walker - drums/percussion

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicTiny StacksStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt