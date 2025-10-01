Tiny Stacks: Freakquency

The official motto of the Tiny Stacks concert series is, "Get loud in the library," and Freakquency did just that in their performance at the West Carrollton branch of Dayton Metro Library.

The 2024 Dayton Battle of the Band winners performed a rousing set of original music that blended rock and roll, funk, soul and hip-hop.

Musicians:

Sayyid Jones - vocals

Jon Arnold - bass

Julio Camacho - guitar

Jae Walker - drums/percussion

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.