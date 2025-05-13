© 2025 WYSO
Culture Works loses NEA Grants for Arts Project funding

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
the culture works logo is a rainbow circle and the nonprofit's name
Culture Works

Culture Works, the Dayton region’s arts and culture service agency, lost its federal grant for its Grants for Arts Projects program.

The grant came from the National Endowment for the Arts. In a statement, Culture Works says it received the email from the NEA notifying them of the grant’s termination on May 2.

The agency wrote its program "no longer effectuates the NEA program goals or agency priorities."

Culture Works also says the National Endowment for the Arts was also proposed to be eliminated in the federal budget for fiscal year 2026.

As a result, Culture Works will no longer accept letters of intent for its arts grant program.

According to the statement, the Culture Works president and CEO Lisa Hanson has begun the process to appeal the grant elimination.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.
