Raising the Fairborn Phoenix from the ashes

Fairborn raised filmmaker Jordan C. Terrell has returned to the city to rebuild the movie palace now known as the Fairborn Phoenix. Terrell is a 3 time Emmy-nominated filmmaker, cinematographer and a self professed lover of music who graduated from Fairborn High School.

WYSO music and culture contributor Greg Simms Jr. spoke with Terrell about his work

Terrell: Since graduating, I have lived all over the world, Beijing, Cairo, Bangkok, DC and now New York filming stories. I jump back and forth from New York to Ohio to help breathe life back into the community I grew up in. We're building a place I wish I had as a young creative looking for an outlet and guidance. I have been extremely fortunate with the opportunities I have found myself in, but I know if I had a place to explore film and other arts while fine tuning my talents my student loan debt wouldn't have been so overwhelming [laughs]

Simms: What is the Fairborn Phoenix?

Terrell: The Fairborn Phoenix is a nonprofit event space with a goal to better the surrounding community through the arts and bring more attention to Fairborn. The Fairborn Phoenix is a space where people can show off their creative projects.

Simms: What are you doing with the Phoenix and why?

Terrell: We are renovating the Fairborn Phoenix Theater because it's been abandoned for over 20 years. The once iconic building sat as a storage unit for years with the community around it sharing in its suffering. We believe that once the space starts to make an impact, the surrounding community and business will also benefit in our growth.

Simms: What kind of events does the Phoenix host?

Terrell: We want to host events from a wide variety of people, but we've definitely fallen into a groove of a bit more punk rock style of event because the building has a perfect grunge look that people love.

Simms: If someone wanted to help you with the renovation of the Phoenix, how could they contact you?

Terrell: If anyone thinks they can help, we have a volunteer forum on our website -- fairbornphoenix.com. We're looking to buy a cinema projector and screen which is quite pricey.

Our next big renovation is revamping the marquee. We're looking at about $40k just to make the Jester Smile again and another $40k to make our tower read "FAIRBORN" in red neon as it was originally designed. Marquee renovation will easily be about $150 - $200k so if anyone has that laying around call us at 937-PHOENIX”

Simms: What is your ultimate goal with this building?

Terrell: The ultimate goal is to have a movie theater Monday - Friday while opening up for events on the weekends on the big stage. Our upstairs will be a creative incubator for anyone to come in to learn photoshop, film editing, music production and other creative trades. We'll bring in professionals to give advanced workshops, but also space for people who want to learn how to make a short film during a 2 week period.

