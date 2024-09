Photos: Tippapalooza wraps up summer with live music in downtown Tipp City

Saturday, August 31, 2024 marked the 13th outing for the Tippapalooza music festival. This year was the second in the event's new location, in the heart of historic downtown Tipp City, and proceeds benefitted DREAM Pet Rescue.

The lineup included The New Old-Fashioned, Freya’s Feline, The Tyler Cochran Trio and Colin Richards and Spare Change.

WYSO was proud to be a media sponsor of Tippapalooza, and music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event.