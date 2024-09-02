Flashback: Experience these vintage Dayton Daily News TV commercials

Once upon a time, you couldn’t use your smartphone to get the local news. You had to either watch it on television, hear it on the radio, or read your local newspaper.

Everything was in them: community events, crime reports, sports scores, movie times and reviews, classified ads, comic strips. It was all there in your paper, and in these parts, it was the Dayton Daily News.

Below are 80s and 90s era TV commercial for the DDN. And it’s accurate, pretty much everything you needed was in those gray pages.

Now you can just type words in a search bar and find what you want to read...or you can still flip through the paper.