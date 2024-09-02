© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flashback: Experience these vintage Dayton Daily News TV commercials

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 2, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
contributed

Once upon a time, you couldn’t use your smartphone to get the local news. You had to either watch it on television, hear it on the radio, or read your local newspaper.

Everything was in them: community events, crime reports, sports scores, movie times and reviews, classified ads, comic strips. It was all there in your paper, and in these parts, it was the Dayton Daily News.

Below are 80s and 90s era TV commercial for the DDN. And it’s accurate, pretty much everything you needed was in those gray pages.

Now you can just type words in a search bar and find what you want to read...or you can still flip through the paper.
Arts & Culture
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.