What's Great in Dayton: August 30 - September 5, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
Attendees at Tippapalooza on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Tipp City, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Tippapalooza runs to downtown Tipp City on Saturday. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

AlterFest: The famous AlterFest is this evening, Saturday, and Sunday. There are rides, children's games, children's entertainment, a corn hole tournament, food, great music and more! Go on East David Road in Kettering.

Tippapalooza: Up in downtown Tipp City on Saturday is Tippapalooza 2024. This family-friendly festival features an outdoor stage doing great music, plus food trucks and adult beverages, 5 to 10pm.

The Enchanted Cottage: The Dayton Theatre Guild's play is The Enchanted Cottage. You can go there on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays now to September 8th.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight is R&B and soul with Jennifer Hartswick and Saturday is ﻿Reggae Amplified, which in the past was the City of Dayton Reggae Festival. That festival starts at 5:30pm.

Seeking poets: If you are a poet, the City of Dayton is now accepting submissions to be Dayton’s first-ever Poet Laureate. The winner will serve a two-year term participating in civic events, composing poetry that reflects the city's diversity and heritage, and engaging youth through poetry education.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
