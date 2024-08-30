What's Great in Dayton: August 30 - September 5, 2024

AlterFest: The famous AlterFest is this evening, Saturday, and Sunday. There are rides, children's games, children's entertainment, a corn hole tournament, food, great music and more! Go on East David Road in Kettering.

Tippapalooza: Up in downtown Tipp City on Saturday is Tippapalooza 2024. This family-friendly festival features an outdoor stage doing great music, plus food trucks and adult beverages, 5 to 10pm.

The Enchanted Cottage: The Dayton Theatre Guild's play is The Enchanted Cottage. You can go there on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays now to September 8th.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight is R&B and soul with Jennifer Hartswick and Saturday is ﻿Reggae Amplified, which in the past was the City of Dayton Reggae Festival. That festival starts at 5:30pm.

Seeking poets: If you are a poet, the City of Dayton is now accepting submissions to be Dayton’s first-ever Poet Laureate. The winner will serve a two-year term participating in civic events, composing poetry that reflects the city's diversity and heritage, and engaging youth through poetry education.