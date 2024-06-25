Watch a DOPE Beastie Boys & Run DMC 1987 tour TV commercial

In 1987, these two legendary rap groups teamed up to tour together for the historic Together Forever Tour. The two acts had a unique shared history. The Beasties were artists on Def Jam records, the rap music label that also legendary (and notorious) music executive Russell Simmons co-founded. Simmons is the brother of the co-founder of Run DMC, Joseph Simmons, AKA Run (or Rev Run). Also, Run co-wrote one of the Beastie Boys’ most popular songs, “Paul Revere”.

Both groups couldn’t have been hotter in 1987. They each released massively popular and seminal albums in 1986 that propelled them to superstardom: Run DMC’s Raising Hell in May, and The Beastie’s Licensed to Ill in November. It made sense for them to tour together, and they did just that. The tour had a stop in Ohio…Cincinnati to be exact, on July 16th (no Cleveland or Columbus stops? Hmmm). Below is the television commercial for the tour.

Because these groups and this tour were and are so important, I’ll hit you guys with two amazing bonus concert ad videos.

Did you go to the Together Forever Tour in ‘87? In Cincinnati, or anywhere else? If you did, tell me all about your experience at my email addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

