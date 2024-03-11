Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Pat Benatar’s rockin’ 'Life from Earth' TV commercial

Pat Benatar was on a roll in the early ‘80’s with a series of hit albums. One of which was the 1983 LP Live from Earth. The album was a recording of Benatar’s Get Nervous world tour that supported the 1982 hit album of the same name. However, the general public would know about this album because of one of its two in-studio produced tracks, “Love Is a Battlefield”.

You can check out the television commercial for the album below.

“Love Is a Battlefield” became a big hit in ‘83, selling a million copies and reaching the top five of Billboard’s pop chart. But, “Battlefield’s” music video is what knocked us all on our backsides. The video, which was directed by the same people who created Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” video (Bob Giraldi/director, Michael Peters/choreography), was a dramatic, dance filed knockout that stayed playing on MTV, which meant that pretty much everyone in the Gen X demo saw it at least a million times…in 1983 alone. The music vid for “Battlefield” has become a generational touchstone. The Live from Earth album didn’t do so bad either, it sold one million copies.

