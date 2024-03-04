Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Tina Turner’s comeback album had a rad TV ad

I’ve written about Tina Turner’s legendary comeback before. She was 44 years old when she dropped Private Dancer in 1984. It’s arguably not only the best comeback in popular music history, but possibly the best comeback in entertainment history. We never get new (or semi-new) pop stars in their forties. That’s what makes Turner’s return so amazing…it hasn’t happened since.

Private Dancer was a global smash, selling five million albums in the United States, and 12 million internationally. It also spawned three Top 10 Billboard pop hits, one of which, "What’s Love Got to Do With It", reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 40 chart. The album was so hot an Australian television commercial was made for it, which you can watch below.

