Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: The Beastie Boys drop an ‘Ill’ commercial in 1986

The Beastie Boys’ biggest selling album was Licensed to Ill, which is one of rap music’s best albums and one of the best of the 1980’s. It’s also one of the best and best selling debut LP’s of all time, with ten million albums sold since its 1986 release.

You wouldn’t think that an LP as seminal as Ill would need a television commercial to help its sales, but, we got one in the ‘80s. And, true to form, it’s quirky, funny, and irreverent…just like the Beasties. Check it out below:

It’s also one of the most ‘80s commercials you’ll ever see. I think the kids in the last few seconds of the video were everybody I’d see in a mall on a weekend. If you dug the commercial, go stream the album and reminisce about a bygone but awesome era.