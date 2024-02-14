© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: The Beastie Boys drop an ‘Ill’ commercial in 1986

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:06 AM EST

The Beastie Boys’ biggest selling album was Licensed to Ill, which is one of rap music’s best albums and one of the best of the 1980’s. It’s also one of the best and best selling debut LP’s of all time, with ten million albums sold since its 1986 release.

You wouldn’t think that an LP as seminal as Ill would need a television commercial to help its sales, but, we got one in the ‘80s. And, true to form, it’s quirky, funny, and irreverent…just like the Beasties. Check it out below:

It’s also one of the most ‘80s commercials you’ll ever see. I think the kids in the last few seconds of the video were everybody I’d see in a mall on a weekend. If you dug the commercial, go stream the album and reminisce about a bygone but awesome era.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.