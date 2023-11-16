Miami Valley Music Talent: Fialla

Do you want your mind blown? Then check out this band of three Irish musicians from Columbus. Fialla is an amazing trio. Their Celtic sounds and voices are something to hear...to experience.

Fialla has two albums (both of them are fantastic) out now to stream and buy: Home & Away and Ashore. If you’re on your lunch break, and you want to check out the magic of Fialla right away, click on the videos below.

If you want to watch Fialla live, here is a list of dates they’ll be playing at. You may want to get your tickets fast, because many of these shows could end up packed when word gets around about how special this band is. Ohio is a hotbed of talent, and Fialla is proof. Jump on their rocket to stardom now.