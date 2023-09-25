Tiny Stacks: Serin Oh delivers intimate acoustic set at Dayton Metro Library

Singer-songwriter Serin Oh performed a live acoustic set at the Dayton Metro Library’s Southeast Branch as part of the library’s Tiny Sacks Series on October 18, 2022. Watch her full performance here:

Tiny Stacks was something of a homecoming for Serin; while she's now based in Cincinnati, she grew up in Dayton after her family moved from South Korea to Ohio when she was 6 years old. As a child, her family went to church, where, she says, she was “surrounded by gospel music in her formative years.” Serin studied at Berklee College of Music, where she developed an appreciation for jazz, R&B, and K-pop. Today, she describes her sound as “soul pop.”

At her Tiny Stacks concert, Serin showed her talent for writing original, relatable pop songs. Backed by two acoustic guitars and upright bass, Serin archives a lush, intimate sound that showcases her vocal performance. Serin’s songs focus on the complexities of modern romantic relationships. “Other Woman,” expresses the sadness and frustration of being someone’s second pick. "Proud of Us,” which she performed next, puts a new spin on the classic breakup narrative.

“I wrote this because I realized that all the breakup songs are really angry and hateful,” she explained, “Sometimes people break up just because you have to go two different paths. I guess it’s a positive break up song.”

Serin Oh’s music is available on Bandcamp or on major streaming platforms. For more information about the Dayton Metro Library Tiny Stacks Series, including this season’s schedule, visit the Tiny Stacks Website.

Musicians:

Serin Oh - Lead vocals, guitar, keyboard

Kyle Seagraves - Guitar, vocals

Mark Joshua - Guitar

Mr. Kanan - Upright bass

