What's Great in Dayton: July 28 - August 3, 2023

Dayton Celtic Fest: The Dayton Celtic Festival begins today at 5:30pm with all kind of music, dancing, eating, and drinking all weekend. It’s at Riverscape and there is no admission cost.

Miami Valley Pottery summer sale: The Miami Valley Pottery summer sale is today, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm right here in Yellow Springs.

Summer Restaurant Week: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association Summer Restaurant Week is this weekend. Check out which restaurant you want to go to and see their special menu.

Round up for the Ronald McDonald House: The Ronald McDonald House serves families of sick and injured children in both Children's Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital. Now any time you order a meal, coffee, or treat at McDonald’s you can help support them. All you have to do is ask to Round Up and you’re helping keep families close to each other during their healthcare journey.

Certified Welcoming: The City of Dayton has been designated as a Certified Welcoming city. Dayton has shown what is possible when communities work together to bring neighbors together to create a place where all people, new and longtime, can thrive, belong, and prosper together. Certified Welcoming is a formal designation for cities and counties that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion.

A quick break: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are taking a break this weekend and will be back in full swing next week.