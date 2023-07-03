The best songs for a FUNKY Fourth of July cookout

Disclaimer: Due to me being a Black guy, and my age (50), I’ve only been to two kinds of Fourth of July parties...gatherings that are socially/racially diverse, or social situations that are primarily comprised of African Americans. I mention this because I only know about these kinds of parties. I don’t know much about events outside of these, nor the music that gets played. If your Independence Day BBQ is different, and you have a completely different playlist at your party, that’s totally fine. This article is for the parties that I know will love and need the songs (and artists) I’m profiling below. If you’ve been to the kind of cookouts I’ve been to, and you need to get the party started, I’ve got the musical cheat codes for you right here.

The best songs for a fonky Fourth of July cookout are:



Pretty much anything from Stevie Wonder’s catalog from 1972 to 1982. The hits from his albums from this period, ( Superstition from the Talking Book album, I Wish , Sir Duke , and As from Songs in the Key of Life , Do I Do and Ribbon in the Sky from Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium 1) are perfect for backyard barbeques…for all kinds of families . Wonder’s songs are sure to get people to sing along, dance, and connect (with each other).

The hits from his albums from this period, ( from the album, , , and from , and from 1) are perfect for backyard barbeques…for . Wonder’s songs are sure to get people to sing along, dance, and connect (with each other). Pretty much any big hits from any legendary R&B band who was active from the late 1960’s to 1987. Take your pick. Earth, Wind & Fire. L.T.D. The Isley Brothers. Kool & the Gang. Heatwave. The Ohio Players. Any one of their biggest songs can get a Fourth of July party started… fast . Press play on your phone for cuts like Let’s Groove. September. Celebration. Ladies Night. Back In Love Again. Love Ballad. Who’s That Lady. Footsteps in the Dark Pts. 1 and 2. Boogie Nights. Boogie Nights. The Groove Line. Love Rollercoaster. Fire. All ages will dance either on the grass or in their chairs.

Take your pick. Earth, Wind & Fire. L.T.D. The Isley Brothers. Kool & the Gang. Heatwave. The Ohio Players. Any one of their biggest songs can get a Fourth of July party started… . Press play on your phone for cuts like All ages will dance either on the grass or in their chairs. Specific Rap songs. Ahhh. I didn’t hit you with the “pretty much” in the description of this paragraph this time. The reason why is because while Hip-hop gets mad respect as a genre from many Americans (as it should), not all rap music may be suitable for certain social gatherings. Do you really want your elders listening to Lil Durk?

If you’re looking for “auntie” appropriate rap singles, you can’t go wrong with these:



Every Nelly hit.

Nearly every LL Cool J hit.

EVERY Will Smith hit

Every Flo Rida hit

EVERY Black Eyed Peas hit

Most of Ja Rule’s hits

A handful of 50 Cent’s hits

Bonus: Prince. Mostly all of Prince’s biggest hits. With the exception of Darling Nikki. You don’t want to get yelled at by your churchgoing grandmother.

