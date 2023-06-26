© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves: Donahue interviews Gladys Knight in Dayton in 1972

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published June 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT

I’ve written about the legendary television talk show pioneer Phil Donahue starting his show in Dayton. It’s always a treat to see clips from his show’s first few years of its existence, just like this one below. In 1972, Donahue interviewed the also legendary Gladys Knight & The Pips in-studio (in Dayton). The show is a surprisingly lively one…Knight (and The Pips) are witty and charismatic, and the audience has some interesting questions for the guests. You can check it out for yourself, courtesy of YouTube user @The RetNetwork.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.