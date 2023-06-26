Airwaves: Donahue interviews Gladys Knight in Dayton in 1972

I’ve written about the legendary television talk show pioneer Phil Donahue starting his show in Dayton. It’s always a treat to see clips from his show’s first few years of its existence, just like this one below. In 1972, Donahue interviewed the also legendary Gladys Knight & The Pips in-studio (in Dayton). The show is a surprisingly lively one…Knight (and The Pips) are witty and charismatic, and the audience has some interesting questions for the guests. You can check it out for yourself, courtesy of YouTube user @The RetNetwork.