Gem City Gems: Donahue revolutionized America... in Dayton

I'm pretty sure our Baby Boomers readers know, but our Millennial and Gen- Z peeps may not: the modern daytime television talk show was created by Phil Donahue, and he created it here, in Dayton, Ohio.

There's no Oprah, Kelly, Drew, Wendy, or Ellen without this guy. His show, Donahue (originally titled The Phil Donahue Show), was the first daytime talker to feature and discuss hot button social topics like racism, sex, politics, and class. He interviewed countless famous people (entertainers, sports stars, the famous). His show also was the first to have (for better or worse) audience participation. And, this revolutionary show started in the Gem City, November 6th, 1967 on the TV station WLWD (now known as WDTN).

Here are a few clips of this media titan and pioneer through the years. He is a legend, and he's also a son of Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music and culture of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.