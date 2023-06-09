What's Great in Dayton: June 9 - 15, 2023

Hedda Gabler: Hedda Gabler is a Broadway adaptation of Ibsen's timeless drama. It presents a sympathetic yet striking and powerful Hedda in the classic tale of her struggle to find a means of escape from a loveless ordinary existence. It's at the Dayton Theatre Guild now through June 18.

Stroll through the gardens: Saturday is The Garden Club of Dayton's Garden Gems Tour. You can stroll through six unique gardens in Oakwood and Kettering and see these gorgeous gardens.

Jewish Cultural Festival: On Sunday from 11am to 7pm is Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival. Enjoy music and stories, learn about rituals, Torah, and holidays; taste brisket and falafel; play games, shop for crafts, Judaica dance and laugh.

Madcap Puppets: Later on Sunday you can see the Madcap Puppets: Fantastic Fairy Tales. Go to Smith Gardens in Oakwood at 7pm. There's no cost.

Dayton Jewish International Film Festival: The 23rd Annual Dayton Jewish International Film Festival is going now and will be happening all this month. Inspiring world-class cinema and programming to highlight the diversity of the Jewish experience and the historical richness of Jewish culture and identity.

Free concerts at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are now back in full swing. These concerts are in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.