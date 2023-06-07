© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Wildflower

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT

Rock lives in Dayton. It certainly didn’t die with Generation X. While it isn’t the massive genre of popular music it used to be, it still has its practitioners and fans. And the Miami Valley has both...especially a very strong concentration of Rock creatives.

One of these acts is a three person vintage leaning Dayton-based band called Visitor. The three poster ready lads have recently dropped a new self titled album. There are a few standout tracks from this LP, and the one that shines is a number called Wildflower. The upbeat love song has an old-school, psychedelic feel with a modern touch. This is also a blanket and accurate description of Visitor’s overall sound, which is a welcome vibe in today’s mostly aggressive sounding sonic (popular music) landscape.

Check out Wildflower below, and listen to the new full album here.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
