What's Great in Dayton: April 14 - 20, 2023

Veg out: Tonight is the Dayton VegFest. This is at the Yellow Cab Tavern from5 to 9pm with many food trucks serving veggie and vegan dishes and more. It is a foodie event not to miss.

Blessing of the bicycles: If you have a bicycle and want it blessed, on Saturday head to Mike's Cycle & Skate in Huber Heights. Blessing of the Bicycles is a fun, non-denominational way to celebrate the new season of bicycle riding! This event is for the whole family so bring every bike you have between 1 to 3pm.

Front Street Art Jam: On Sunday from 11am to 4pm, go to the Front Street Art Jam. Live art and artists, artisans studio galleries, food trucks, live music, workshops, and SO MUCH MORE!!

The gardens of Oakwood: Also on Sunday you can go to a presentation all about The Gardens of Oakwood. Go to the Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood at 2pm.

LUNAFEST: The Dayton Women's Rights Alliance is doing a fundraiser of LUNAFEST featuring seven short films with a total running time of 90 minutes. It's at the Neon on Sunday at 4pm.

Dangerous Dames of Dayton 2023: The term “dangerous dames” was coined in honor of the Dayton suffragists who marched and protested on the streets of Dayton and were deemed “dangerous to polite society.” This celebration to honor the new Dangerous Dames is Tuesday, April 25th.

Barbecue: Barbecue is a hilarious and devastating comedy about how the four O’Mallery siblings have planned it for their youngest sister Barbara. It’s at the Human Race Theatre now through the end of the month.

Adopt-A-Park: Adopt-A-Park on Earth Day. Make a difference in our FiveRivers MetroParks on Earth Day which is April 22. Help beautify the parks this spring.