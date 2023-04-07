Get your grub-on at the Xenia First Friday Food Truck Rally

The food trucks will be out in Xenia this weekend, specifically Friday, April 6. The Xenia First Friday Food Truck Rally will be held at Xenia Station. It kicks off a series of Friday food truck events in the city through the summer.

“Xenia Food Truck Rallies started in Xenia Towne Square in a vacant parking lot during the pandemic," says Heather Stewart, owner of the event production company MadCab Events. "With the want/need from community members, we expanded to Xenia Station and we are now on our 4th season. Every Friday we have a diverse lineup of food truck cuisines. We have eight to ten food trucks each week. We take a handful of artisan vendors for patrons to browse and shop.” She added, “The First Friday of each month we try to make more of a spectacle. This April's First Friday we have ten delicious food trucks, a photo booth, local vendors, and a balloon artist. The United Way graciously donated an Easter bunny to pass out candy and take photos.”

Stewart says that the location offers some amenities for rally attendees, "Xenia Station offers us restrooms, a shelter house with picnic tables, and a splash pad for the kids. Xenia Station sits on a bike path making it easy to commute via car or bike. MadCab has partnered with the United Way of Greene County and we donate a portion of the proceeds back to this non-profit.”

I asked Stewart about her company, and her company’s function. She replied, “MadCab Events is a Global event coordination team that is based out of Ohio. We have the ability to coordinate any event you can imagine, from weddings to concerts and 5ks. If you can dream it, we can bring it to life. “

At the end of our convo, Stewart dropped this intriguing bit of info on me, “We will be expanding to the city of Springfield this season too and we hope to bring the rallies to the village of Yellow Springs one night a week. “

Event Info:

The Xenia First Friday Food Truck Rally

Xenia Station

150 Miami Street

Xenia, Ohio 45385

4-8PM

Contact:

MadCab Events

937-993-6105