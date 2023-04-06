Airwaves- Styx plays Columbus, Ohio…on the same day Star Wars opens

On May 25th, 1977, Columbus witnessed a massive and amazing entertainment event that shook the city. Styx rocked the town that day. Also, a new movie from 20th Century Fox called Star Warswas released that same day as well. This had to be a great night for more than a few people in town back then (The Boomers had all of the cool stuff).

The Styx performance took place at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. They shared the bill with the English rock band Uriah Heep. The video (courtesy of YouTube user G Music) of the show below is made of clips and outtakes. Styx plays their more popular songs, including arguably their biggest hit song, Come Sail Away.

Check out a legendary group rockin’ out in our state capital, and play some mean air guitar while you're doing it.