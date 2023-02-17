What's Great in Dayton: February 17 - 23, 2023

Survival: The Exhibition: If you go to the USAF museum you can do Survival: The Exhibition. It takes you on an exhilarating, heart-pumping and daring journey of bravery and brains...from the rainforest to the high mountains; from the extreme cold to the temperate forest. There is no cost.

Community Wellness: Love Shack's Community Wellness Day is Sunday. An amazing day of self-care, creativity, and play for all ages. Go to the PNC Arts Annex. Tickets are not required. Drop in between 11am to 4pm to experience all Love Shack has to offer!

Local history: Who was Vallandigham and how did this Dayton lawyer, newspaper editor, orator, and politician emerge to take such a strong stand against abolition that it led to his arrest, conviction, and exile by Lincoln. This Sunday at 2pm you can learn all about him at the Wright Library in Oakwood.

The art of love: Every Sunday this month in the Dayton Art Institute is Art of Love. There are discounts on wine, coffee, & tea; a hands-on art making project, conversation cards, plus a photo booth in the rotunda.

Donuts on Tour: Dayton Donut Festival on Tour is this weekend and each coupon book gives you two free donuts at 11 participating shops and proceeds benefit Hannah's Treasure Chest who works to enrich the lives of children in need.

Calling all singers: If you like to sing join the Dayton Celebration Chorus. It’s a group of music lovers from across the Miami Valley. Rehearsals start February 21.