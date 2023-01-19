Mark Stuart will bring songs and stories to Kettering venue

WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Nashville singer-songwriter Mark Stuart ahead of his upcoming performance in Kettering. In the interview, Stuart talks about how the Covid pandemic impacted his work as a touring musician. While he was unable to tour, Stuart says he maintained his performing by taking his guitar into a secluded wilderness area and performing full concerts, as if on stage. He also said that the break from touring gave him a chance to write a new batch of songs, which he considered among the best he has ever written.

Mark Stuart will perform at Nowhere In Particular Cabinet of Curiosities in Kettering at 7:30pm. The show is free and open to the public.

