Arts & Culture

Mark Stuart will bring songs and stories to Kettering venue

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
JM Thomas
/
contributed

WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Nashville singer-songwriter Mark Stuart ahead of his upcoming performance in Kettering. In the interview, Stuart talks about how the Covid pandemic impacted his work as a touring musician. While he was unable to tour, Stuart says he maintained his performing by taking his guitar into a secluded wilderness area and performing full concerts, as if on stage. He also said that the break from touring gave him a chance to write a new batch of songs, which he considered among the best he has ever written.

Mark Stuart will perform at Nowhere In Particular Cabinet of Curiosities in Kettering at 7:30pm. The show is free and open to the public.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
