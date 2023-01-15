Freedom flights, a funky site, and a teenager’s frozen emotions.

Freedom Flight: A generation ago, the play “Freedom Bound” told the story of how the Mechanicsburg community and a local sheriff helped prevent federal marshals and slave catchers from returning Addison White to slavery. Mad River Theater Works’ new creation, Freedom Flight, portrays a fictional great-great-granddaughter’s present-day battle with slavery’s entrenched legacy: racism. Freedom Flight premiered Friday at Yellow Springs’ Foundry Theater. It now heads on a 20-state tour. WYSO’s Tom Stafford reports from Yellow Springs.

Indigenous Advocate: The last few months of 2022 were busy ones for Indigenous Advocate Stephanie Van Hoose. She was instrumental in the City of Dayton’s proclamation of the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day. Van Hoose also partnered with the Dayton Metro Library during November to bring a series of educational events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Renee Wilde talked to the Mohawk Medicine woman who is working to give voice to Indigenous communities in the Miami Valley and beyond.

Funk Music Hall of Fame: A Dayton music museum is moving to Trotwood–joining the effort to revitalize the Salem Mall. The Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center will occupy the old Sears building. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Chad Downing–executive director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation. He says this partnership is a natural fit for the city’s larger development plans.

Dayton Youth Radio - Frozen: Today on Dayton Youth Radio, we'll hear a story from Myles Marcum, a senior at Centerville High School. Find more DYR stories on our website.

Sinclair Nursing Program: Sinclair Community College is known for its two-year associates degrees. It’s also known for its long-running nursing program. The Dayton college will soon offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing completion program. Dr. Robyn Razor, Chair and Program administrator of the Nursing Program at Sinclair, spoke with WYSO’s Mike Frazier about the program.

Poor Will’s Almanack: With Bill Felker, who has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.