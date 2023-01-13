What's Great in Dayton: January 13 - 19, 2023

Under the sea:THE LITTLE MERMAID. This spectacle song and dance starring an enormous cast of young people from across the Miami Valley is tonight and all weekend at the Victoria. This is Muse Machine's performance.

Hedwig: Another performance Friday and Saturday is Hedwig And The Angry Inch. It tells the story of “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation which has left her with just “an angry inch.” This is at the PNC Arts Annex. Content warnings for the performance include: discussion of sexual assault, transphobia, foul language, and substance abuse.

Blue Man Group: At the Schuster tonight and this weekend is the BLUE MAN GROUP. The men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity it’s an experience that unites audiences of all ages.

An intimate afternoon of chamber music: On Sunday at the Dayton Art Institute, the Dayton Philharmonic Principal String Quartet are presenting an intimate afternoon of chamber music. It features Brahms’ Piano Trio, Opus 114 and Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major. This is 3pm.

Harriet Tubman: Love in Actions: At 4pm on Sunday you can see the film HARRIET TUBMAN: LOVE IN ACTIONS. A woman who is best known for her courage, determination, and heroic acts working on the Underground Railroad to free herself and many others from slavery in Maryland before the Civil War. There is just one showing.

Caldecott illustrations on display: A selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations, which are famous and charming, are at the Woodbourne Library now through January 19.

