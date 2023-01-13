Soundbites: ‘TRUCK THANG’/Ryan Mundy

I like most kinds of mainstream music, and, if I come across content and an artist that I consider special, I’ll showcase them. Even if their social politics (possibly, I’ve never met this singer) differ from mine.

The kind of music and creator I previously described is Ryan Mundy. He’s a Country singer/songwriter based out of Central Ohio (now making his way in Nashville, Tennessee, the capital of the Country & Western music industry), and he recently dropped a really good single called TRUCK THANG.

Honestly, it’s a banger.

You can check out the video for the song here. Culture-wise, this may not line up with WYSO’s aesthetic. However, this young man hails from our state, and he is talented. I’ve posted a link to his other songs below so that you can hear (and judge) for yourself.

I really dig TRUCK THANG, and I think Mundy has a real shot at stardom. I’ll support Ohio reared talent whenever I can, and this guy has mine. Hopefully, he’ll earn yours.

Man. I really like this song.

Ryan Mundy's Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ryanmundycountry

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanmundycountr

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RyanMundyCountry/featured

