Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Interstate Love Song'

One of Generation X’s most gifted front men/vocalists lived in Ohio for a good chunk of his youth. Scott Weiland lived in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, and went to high school at Kenston High School.

If you’re a music fan, you know that Weiland was the lead vocalist for Stone Temple Pilots, one of the most popular Rock bands of the 1990’s. Them, along with Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana, were part of the then new guard of Rock groups.

STP (as fans call them) released several albums and singles during their peak run. Their biggest selling and most popular album was their second one, Purple. The most popular single from Purple ended up being their most well known hit, Interstate Love Song. “...Love Song” dropped in September of 1994, and became a smash, reaching and staying at the number one spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart for 15 weeks. The cut would go on and help the Purple album sell six million copies, and in subsequent years end up on many magazines and websites “Best Of” lists.

The world would lose Weiland in 2015 to an overdose of drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately, he had a long history of substance abuse which impacted his life in many unfortunate ways. But, we still have his music and his artistry to experience. A gifted gem once lived in our state, and he definitely made his mark.

