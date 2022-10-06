Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: WYSO partners with Five Rivers MetroParks for a weekend of outdoor adventure and live music
The 2022 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience was held in Eastwood Metropark on first weekend of October. The two-day event provided opportunities for outdoor fun and adventure, including kayaking, rock climbing, and camping.
WYSO served as media sponsor for the event. Juliet Fromholt and Even Miller of WYSO's music department also organized live music for the weekend, drawing talent from throughout Southwest Ohio. October 1 featured performances from Brother Hill, Sam King, Nick Kizirnis, My Brother's Keeper, and Jah Soul. October 2 featured Jason Trout, Boomerang Sky and Knotts.