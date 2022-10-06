© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: WYSO partners with Five Rivers MetroParks for a weekend of outdoor adventure and live music

WYSO | By Peter Day
Published October 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
Subraru Pics/XQ8pH4Gk.jpeg
1 of 20  — Subraru Pics/XQ8pH4Gk.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/bzAMKO5A.jpeg
2 of 20  — Subraru Pics/bzAMKO5A.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/1PSAGEVw.jpeg
3 of 20  — Subraru Pics/1PSAGEVw.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/49fplFig.jpeg
4 of 20  — Subraru Pics/49fplFig.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/4pXgdVTs.jpeg
5 of 20  — Subraru Pics/4pXgdVTs.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/4ZhDBpWQ.jpeg
6 of 20  — Subraru Pics/4ZhDBpWQ.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/berGIJ80.jpeg
7 of 20  — Subraru Pics/berGIJ80.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/CIWdkAsk.jpeg
8 of 20  — Subraru Pics/CIWdkAsk.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/_yA13Gj8.jpeg
9 of 20  — Subraru Pics/_yA13Gj8.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/Z--jwrbo.jpeg
10 of 20  — Subraru Pics/Z--jwrbo.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/IMG_4994.jpg
11 of 20  — Subraru Pics/IMG_4994.jpg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/jeSVX5aw.jpeg
12 of 20  — Subraru Pics/jeSVX5aw.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/GVPLLowQ.jpeg
13 of 20  — Subraru Pics/GVPLLowQ.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/JAH81Beo.jpeg
14 of 20  — Subraru Pics/JAH81Beo.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/QF2lrtjg.jpeg
15 of 20  — Subraru Pics/QF2lrtjg.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/WPUMJlAA.jpeg
16 of 20  — Subraru Pics/WPUMJlAA.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/Z_gkL9hw.jpeg
17 of 20  — Subraru Pics/Z_gkL9hw.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/ATW7pWF8.jpeg
18 of 20  — Subraru Pics/ATW7pWF8.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/IJXlDy5Y.jpeg
19 of 20  — Subraru Pics/IJXlDy5Y.jpeg
Ruthie Herman
Subraru Pics/pmrcvH3E.jpeg
20 of 20  — Subraru Pics/pmrcvH3E.jpeg
Ruthie Herman

The 2022 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience was held in Eastwood Metropark on first weekend of October. The two-day event provided opportunities for outdoor fun and adventure, including kayaking, rock climbing, and camping.

WYSO served as media sponsor for the event. Juliet Fromholt and Even Miller of WYSO's music department also organized live music for the weekend, drawing talent from throughout Southwest Ohio. October 1 featured performances from Brother Hill, Sam King, Nick Kizirnis, My Brother's Keeper, and Jah Soul. October 2 featured Jason Trout, Boomerang Sky and Knotts.

Tags
Arts & Culture MusicFive Rivers MetroParks
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day