© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

PHOTOS: WYSO benefit concert, Sonic Springs, featuring Talib Kweli and more.

WYSO | By Selah Griffin
Published July 27, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT
Sonic Springs-51.jpg
1 of 12  — Sonic Springs-51.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-37.jpg
2 of 12  — Sonic Springs-37.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-21.jpg
3 of 12  — Sonic Springs-21.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-35.jpg
4 of 12  — Sonic Springs-35.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-22.jpg
5 of 12  — Sonic Springs-22.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-29.jpg
6 of 12  — Sonic Springs-29.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-43.jpg
7 of 12  — Sonic Springs-43.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-6.jpg
8 of 12  — Sonic Springs-6.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-27.jpg
9 of 12  — Sonic Springs-27.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-50.jpg
10 of 12  — Sonic Springs-50.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-5.jpg
11 of 12  — Sonic Springs-5.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
Sonic Springs-45.jpg
12 of 12  — Sonic Springs-45.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie

Look back on the beloved artists that supported WYSO this weekend at Sonic Springs.

Talib Kweli, Cloud Nothings, Monograms, and many more hit the stage at The Brightside in Dayton on Friday, July 23rd, for WYSO benefit concert, Sonic Springs.

Proceeds from Sonic Springs will help fund equipment updates and new performance spaces for live concerts as the WYSO station moves into its new building.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicDayton
Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
See stories by Selah Griffin