Columbus Community Festival celebrates 50th anniversary this weekend

The 50th annual Columbus Community Festival, better known as ComFest, is taking place this weekend, June 24-26. Located in Goodale Park, the festival will include lots of local live music and a street fair with workshops, food, art, and many other local vendors.

Unable to host the past two years due to the pandemic, ComFest 2020 and 2021 were both held virtually. But with COVID-19 restrictions easing up, ComFest is back. The three day festival is free to all and kid friendly with special events and activities for those under the age of 17.

Over a hundred bands and other performances will take place throughout the weekend across five stages in the park. The full schedule and location of performances can be found here.

Established in 1942 by artists and activists as a way to build community, ComFest has grown into one of the largest and most anticipated events of the year in Columbus and beyond.

ComFest is a non-profit organization that is community funded and volunteer run with no corporate sponsors. All profits are either reserved to fund the following year’s event or donated to Columbus's local homeless shelters with the goal of building a stronger community.

For more information, the full 50 Years Community Festival Program Guide can be found here.

For updates, follow ComFest on Instagram and Facebook: @ComFest365 and Twitter: @ComFest.

