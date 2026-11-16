First responders are at risk of concussions. Ohio researchers say policy shifts could help

Whether it’s in combative training or vehicle crashes, first responders are vulnerable to concussions.

Around three-fourths of work-related concussions among law enforcement and corrections officers go untreated, according to a statewide survey of Ohio first responders . That’s higher than reporting among collegiate-aged athletes .

Earlier this year, researchers from Ohio State University gathered with EMTs, firefighters and police officers to determine what departments can do to better treat traumatic brain injuries at the 1st International Conference on TBI in First Responders .

Lead researcher Jaclyn Caccese, associate professor at OSU, said the more than 50 professionals reached consensus on recommendations for how emergency response teams can intervene earlier and better address brain health.

“All 50 states have sport-related concussion laws and they don't protect our first responders,” Caccese said. “So, really, it would be great to start making some headway there.”

Tailoring treatment to first responders

While it’s helpful to have guidelines from sports or military, Caccese said first responders have their own distinct needs when it comes to treatment of concussions.

“They're returning to safety-sensitive tasks. They need to be able to do things like emergency driving, patient care for our EMS roles, scene management. All of these are things that we don't normally think of returning our athletes to,” she said.

Many times, first responder roles also require long overnight shifts that disrupt sleep, which is critical for brain health and recovery.

The biggest challenge, Caccese said, is healthcare access.

“If we think about even high school sports, most football teams on Friday night have at least one athletic trainer and sometimes a team physician on the sidelines who are looking out for those injuries and then removing them from play,” she said. “Our first responders don't have that healthcare access.”

Recommendations and barriers to reporting

The recommendations span temporarily removing first responders from emergency vehicle driving responsibilities following a TBI to addressing the mental health impacts of an injury.

Cacesse said departments can detect concussions earlier if they adopt automatic screenings after first responders hit their head.

“If we think about some of those high-risk events – a vehicle crash, if somebody's physically assaulted, if they hit their head when they fall – those kinds of things should trigger a brief screening,” she said.

Ohio State University The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in central Ohio works with Ohio State to provide health resources for deputies, including this dry float pool for concussion recovery.

But, Caccese said those kinds of policies have to be paired with an overall cultural shift as well. Many first responders face barriers to reporting, like a stigma of being perceived as weak or assuming “it’s just a part of the job.”

“That's where I think we need to leverage peer support teams, make sure that we're training supervisors so that they can recognize when an injury may have occurred and what to do about it,” she said.

Protecting first responder health is ‘great for the community as well’

Caccese and her colleagues plan to continue their research into TBI recovery. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health awarded her team $1.9 million to fund a project to adapt testing of injured athletes to the law enforcement environment.

She said progress is already being made in Ohio. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been working with Ohio State University to develop a formal concussion policy for its officers.

Only one other law enforcement agency in the nation has taken that step, according to Caccese. The DC Metro adopted concussion guidelines , after officers sustained head injuries in the Capitol assault on Jan. 6, 2021.

She said these kinds of policy shifts could go beyond protecting first responders themselves.

“If we have healthier, safer first responders, that will be great for the community as well.”