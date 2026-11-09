Law enforcement groups call for state regulations on Flock and similar cameras in Ohio

Regulating and banning Flock cameras was a talking point throughout this election. With the lame duck session getting underway, four of Ohio’s leading law enforcement organizations say they want legislators to put some guardrails on Flock cameras and other automated license plate readers.

"We have heard many Ohioans' concerns about the danger that could come from those who seek to abuse access to this important police investigative resource, and we share those concerns," read part of a statement from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Prosecuting Attorneys Association and Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association

The groups want state lawmakers to pass strict penalties for abuse of Flock camera data, and regular audits of who is accessing that data, how often and for what purpose. They also want strong cybersecurity measures from the camera technology providers.

“Technology always moves faster than regulation. And that happens in every single case," said Jay McDonald, president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio and the chief of police of Marion. "So what we're hoping is that the legislation, the regulation can catch up to the technology.”

McDonald suggested law enforcement officers who abuse Flock camera data face charges, which happens to officers who misuse the Law Enforcement Automated Data System, known as LEADS. Those who use LEADS to look up information about drivers can face fifth-degree felony charges.

McDonald said the agencies are concerned that communities are banning these cameras, even as law enforcement has said they're needed.

"We have solved way more crimes, including violent crimes such as homicide with license plate reader cameras, then we have without them," McDonald said. "It has been the most important technological advance in law enforcement in my entire career."

He added: “There are ways to demand accountability from the providers of the technology and from law enforcement agencies and law enforcement officers. But this technology is too important in keeping our communities safe to eliminate the use of it.”

The law enforcement groups said agencies should show the need for these cameras through tracking and reporting arrests made with Flock camera data.