In one Ohio classroom, kids are learning about civic engagement through 'Voices of Kindness'

Elementary schoolers across Ohio couldn’t vote this week, but in southeast Ohio's Guernsey County, they're learning all about civics engagement through a new video series, "Voices of Kindness."

Alisha Colon, a social-emotional learning teacher at Cambridge City Schools, produces the series.

In the videos, she asks kindergarten through second grade students their thoughts on age-appropriate civics topics, like what it means to be a good friend or how to be a student leader.

“Who makes up our school community?” she asked in one recent video, before giving kids a chance to chime in with ways they’re making the classroom a better place.

“I'm not teaching them about the intricacies of government, but rather [about] being a part of a community,” Colon said. “So we talk about how we are a part of our school community, but that our school is a part of the larger community of Cambridge.”

Colon then produces short videos which are played for the students during the daily announcements. It allows students like second grader Harmanie Gutierrez to relate to their classmates.

“I love to learn about how people are feeling,” Harmanie said.

Watch Video 3 I am part of our community.mp4

Funding civics education

The "Voices of Kindness" series is just one example of 17 projects which promote civics education to receive grant funding from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio this year.

Other projects include teachers taking their students to courtrooms and the Ohio Statehouse, doing mock trials and attending Model United Nations conferences.

It’s part of the foundation’s Strengthening Civics Education in Appalachian Ohio program, which, in partnership with the Longaberger Family Foundation, has awarded $182,000 in grants since 2019.

Cara Dingus-Brook, president and CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, says civics education plays an important role in the future success of a community.

“We think that civic engagement and civic participation are critical to being a flourishing place,” she said. “And this grant — it might seem like one school project — but really it's part of a much broader effort.”

She believes starting civics education with elementary school students is key to that effort.

“Those are our emerging leaders. They're who's coming next,” Dingus-Brook said.

Changes in civics education

In the United States, time spent on civics education has decreased over the last two decades.

The No Child Left Behind Act in 2001 placed an emphasis on reading and math skills. Soon after, a push toward science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education meant public schools had less time for social studies like civics.

A 2023 study found that K-5 students only receive around three hours of social studies instruction a week, compared to nine hours of English language arts and seven hours of math instruction.

Mike Kopish, chair of the education department at Ohio University, says civics education should be a top priority.

“The collective mission of the schools is the development of a citizenry that's informed and able to do things that are civic oriented or looking beyond themselves,” Kopish said.

Civics education in Ohio is currently under construction. Social studies, civics and English language arts are all being blended into Ohio’s Integrated Model Curriculum .

The Ohio Department of Education says this format is meant to create responsible citizens and real-world readiness for students. It anticipates schools will start rolling it out next year.

Kopish says using student videos like "Voices of Kindness" to introduce civics concepts isn’t part of the standard curriculum, but it has potential. When students relate to the material through active learning strategies like conversations, research shows they’re able to retain lessons better.

“It’s really getting to the heart of, how do we practice civic engagement?” Kopish said. "How do we create spaces that foster the development of civic agency so that that student begins to believe that they can have an impact and make a difference and that their voice matters?”

At Cambridge City Schools, students like Harmanie are learning to become leaders by helping out in their schools and homes before stepping out into the world.

“I just do my laundry, do the dishes and clean the house a little bit when mom's out doing her work,” Harmanie said, when her teacher, Alisha Colon, asked how she helps out in her home.

By reinforcing those lessons through videos and discussions, Colon hopes they will lead to a future engaged, responsible citizenry.