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Columbus Police second-in-command left her gun in a public restroom

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:06 AM EST
Columbus Police 1st Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts speaks at a press conference on July 7, 2025.
George Shillcock
/
WOSU
Columbus Police 1st Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts speaks at a press conference on July 7, 2025.

Columbus Division of Police 1st Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, Police Chief Elaine Bryant's second-in-command, left her gun unattended in a public restroom on Tuesday.

A gun was found in the public access first floor women's restroom of ODP's Charles D. Shipley building on West Broad Street, according to statements from both CPD and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

CPD confirmed that the gun, which was recovered by Ohio State Highway Patrol around 1 p.m. Tuesday, was determined to belong to Potts and she later returned to pick it up.

The ODP said the building wasn't put on lockdown because the gun's owner was located.

Potts was referred to the Columbus Department of the Inspector General for the incident. CPD didn't say whether Potts currently faces any discipline.

Potts was brought into the department by Bryant when she was hired as police chief in 2021. Both officers previously served together in the Detroit Police Department before coming to Columbus.
George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News since April 2023. George covers breaking news for the WOSU newsroom.
See stories by George Shillcock