Amy Acton is Ohio's first elected woman governor, but not the first female governor

Many Ohio media outlets have called Amy Acton Ohio's first "female-elected" governor. Those words were chosen carefully, because simply calling Acton Ohio's first female governor is not accurate.

Only four of Ohio's lieutenant governors since 1852 have been female.



Nancy Hollister, Republican, served as lieutenant governor under Gov. George Voinovich from 1995-1998.

Maureen O'Connor, Republican, served as

lieutenant governor under Gov. Bob Taft from 1999 to 2022.

lieutenant governor under Gov. Bob Taft from 1999 to 2022. Jennette Bradley, Democrat, served under Gov. Ted Strickland from 2003-2005.

Mary Taylor, Republican, served under Gov. John Kasich from 2011-2019.

The first woman to hold the position as lieutenant governor in Ohio, Hollister is also considered Ohio's first female governor.

According to the National Governor's Association, on Dec. 31, 1998, then-Gov. George Voinovich resigned to take his seat in the U.S. Senate. For 11 days, Hollister was Ohio's governor prior to the inauguration of Bob Taft in 1999.

Hollister also served as the first female mayor of Marietta, Ohio. Following her time as

lieutenant governor and governor, she was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2000-2004.

In 1998, Hollister was inducted into the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame. According to the museum:

"Hollister was the chief architect of Jobs Bill III — an economic development stimulus package that specifically targets Ohio's distressed urban and rural communities. It is the first of its kind in Ohio history."

An article on Bowling Green State University's website showcases Hollister's trailblazing history, asking her about the future of women in Ohio politics.

"Asked whether Ohio will ever elect a woman governor, Hollister responded, 'Absolutely...and I certainly hope that’s in my lifetime,'" the article stateds.

Acton was elected on Tuesday, the first female-elected governor in Ohio history, well within Hollister's lifetime. She turned 77 in May.