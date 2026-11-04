Kulewicz apparently wins race for Ohio attorney general, Dems win and lead in other statewide races

As Democrats won the governor’s office and a U.S. Senate seat, they also won or are winning other executive offices in the state, according to unofficial results.

With 100% of precincts in the state reporting according to the Ohio Secretary of State's website, Democrat John Kulewicz, a lawyer and Upper Arlington City Council member, won his bid to become Ohio Attorney General, defeating Republican Keith Faber, who has been Ohio auditor since 2019. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Loading...

It was Kulewicz’s first run for state office.

In a statement on Facebook this morning, Kulewicz said, "I have spoken this morning with Auditor Faber, and he offered his concession. While there are still additional provisional and military ballots outstanding, we firmly believe that in seventy days, I will begin serving as the next Attorney General of Ohio. I could not be more honored and excited.

"I stand before you with a heart full of thanks."

In a statement posted on X, Faber said, "I have called and wished Mr. Kulewicz well. Unless there is some unusual vote pattern and the uncounted UCAVA (overseas) votes Mr. Kulewicz will be Ohio's next Attorney General. Again, thank you to all who voted for me and who supported and endorsed our candidacy."

Meanwhile, Democrat Allison Russo of Upper Arlington, who served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, has defeated Republican Robert Sprague, according to an Associated Press projection. Sprague has been Ohio’s treasurer since 2019 and is a former Ohio House of Representatives member.

Loading...

Russo will replace Republican Frank LaRose, who is leading in the race for state auditor. LaRose's opponent, Democrat Annette Blackwell, the mayor and safety director of Maple Heights, came up short in her bid.

For state treasurer, Democrat Seth Walsh, a Cincinnati City Council member, is leading Republican Jay Edwards, a former Ohio House of Representatives member from Nelsonville.

There were also two races for Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday's ballot.

Incumbent Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, is leading in her race against Republican Colleen O’Donnell, who most recently served as a U.S. immigration judge in Texas and is a former assistant attorney general. She is the daughter of retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’ Donnell.

In the second race, Democrat Marilyn Zayas, a judge in Hamilton County’s First District Court of Appeals, is leading incumbent Justice Dan Hawkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Marilyn Zayas.