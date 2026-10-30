Ohio History Center to remain closed through 2030 for 'rehabilitation'

The Ohio History Center will remain closed through 2030.

The state museum and research center, located near the Ohio Expo Center, closed abruptly in September because of a problem with its fire safety system.

At the time, the museum was already slated for upgrades as part of an overhaul of Ohio History Connection's campus.

Megan Wood, executive director of the Ohio History Connection, said in a statement that the building has served as the organization's "anchor" and headquarters since it opened in 1970.

"It’s an important landmark and touchstone for Ohio history and we need to undertake this rehabilitation to keep it relevant, safe and sustainable for coming generations of Ohioans," Wood said.

Work on the building has started. The rehabilitation project is largely funded by $58 million from the state for fiscal years 2027 and 2028.

The public can access records and archives by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays.

Programming at the newly renovated Ohio Village living history site will continue. The Ohio History Center will also offer more virtual talks and podcasts.