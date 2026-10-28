CDC deputy director resigns as the agency faces mounting criticism

Dr. Jennifer Shuford is resigning as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director and chief medical officer just four months after President Trump appointed her to help steady the agency. The resignation comes with the agency facing criticism on multiple fronts.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was the CDC’s top immunization official, until his resignation in 2025. He joins host Peter O’Dowd for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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