Browns' surprising 5-2 start brings optimism ahead of 'gigantic' clash in Pittsburgh

After years of frustration, Browns fans have reason for optimism. The team is off to a 5-2 start under first-year head coach Todd Monken. They’ve now had five winning drives in the fourth quarter and are tied with Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North.

Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto has a message for those who say the Browns can’t keep winning close games:

“When you're 8-26 (the past two seasons), you find every imaginable way to lose games," Pluto said. "When you finally get something good, don't dwell on all the bad things that could happen. Just enjoy it.”

Pluto credits Monken with changing the culture in Cleveland and challenging the negative perceptions that have followed the franchise for years.

“Remember, there's always the old line from JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is an old Pittsburgh Steeler receiver saying, ‘The Browns is the Browns’, which is saying …The Browns are bad, the Browns (are) always going to be bad," Pluto said. "Monken said, ‘We ain't taking that. These Browns are different.’”

Monken was already familiar with the organization before taking over as head coach. He served as offensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2019, then spent 2023 through 2025 as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, facing the Browns twice each year.

“So, he knew the whole story here and he acts like this is this going to be great," Pluto said. "You know, why can't we be better? We don't have to stink."

One of Monken’s biggest decisions was naming Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback. The move drew questions from Browns fans and members of the media, given Watson’s injury history, inconsistent play and legal issues before he arrived in Cleveland in 2022.

“I was like, I've seen enough of Deshaun Watson,” Pluto said. “I'd rather look at Shedeur Sanders. Monken, you know, he gave (Watson) a shot. This is the best now he has played …. in fact, I would say the game he played Sunday (against Tennessee) was the best he's looked since 2023 where he got hurt and had shoulder surgery."

Pluto also pointed to another contributor who has played a key role in Cleveland’s close victories: kicker Andre Szmyt, who has delivered three game-winning field goals.

“You know what would happen when the Browns is the Browns?" Pluto said. "They would be playing close, and the guy would miss the big kick. So, I think he's the unsung hero of this."

Even with the recent success, questions remain about whether the Browns can keep winning close games. Pluto noted the defense has been responsible for some of those victories, while the team’s young offensive talent has also started to make an impact.

Pluto said he’s impressed by the Browns’ rookies, particularly receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. He also credits improved drafting by general manager Andrew Berry, who has had more draft picks to work with after Cleveland gave up three first-round selections and other picks in the Watson trade.

The offensive line remains an area to watch as Monken continues to build the team.

“Todd Monken doesn't like the words ‘a work in progress,’" Pluto said. "His big line is, ‘We’re under construction.’ The offensive line is certainly under construction, the Browns are under construction, but, you know, when I look at this, they actually picked up some of the orange barrels and got rid of some of their construction signs."

The Browns will have a chance to show how far they’ve come Sunday when they visit Pittsburgh. A win would give Cleveland its first season sweep of the Steelers since 1988 and sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Pluto said beating a division rival twice in one season would be another important step in building the team’s confidence.

“I think it's gigantic," Pluto said of the game against Pittsburgh. "If they lose it's also not the end of the world, but I just think it would be huge ... for their growing confidence. Yes, they beat Tennessee last week. Tennessee had only won one game, but then if you turn around and you have beaten Pittsburgh twice and you've already beat Baltimore once and you'll have another game with them later on, those are your main rivals.”