Forget ‘woe is me’: Guardians playoff run, Cavs outlook gives fans reasons to cheer

The Guardians' improbable postseason run ended Monday with a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. Now, attention turns to the Cavaliers, who open their season Thursday on the road against Philadelphia.

Like the Guardians, the Cavs reached the NBA's version of the final four last season, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals before their season ended.

Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto reflected on the Guardians’ postseason run, including what might have been.

“They could have won this game or that game and maybe they could've found a way to get to the World Series,” Pluto said. “And they did some strange things with how they handled their pitching and a few other things like that. But in the end, they lost to Tampa Bay (who had) the best regular season record in the American League.”

Tampa Bay will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Milwaukee finished with the best regular season record in the National League.

Despite the disappointing finish, Pluto said the Guardians have established themselves as a consistent winner.

“For me, the bottom line on the Guardians is I think they generally overachieved like they do most years," Pluto said. "They're relevant, they're fun to watch, sometimes frustrating, but fun because they go out there and they win more than they lose. They've made the playoffs each of the last three years. It's just kind of a smart, enjoyable organization, even if everything they do doesn't quite work out right.”

The Guardians also have a young core of players who could help keep the team competitive. Rookies such as outfielder Chase DeLauter, left-handed pitcher Parker Messick, outfielder Petey Halpin and infielder Travis Bazzana are among the players to watch. Their star third baseman, José Ramírez, is also under contract through the 2032 season.

Pluto said the team’s ability to develop talent and remain competitive is one of its strengths.

“You don't sit there and go, ‘Oh boy, all their stars are going to leave,'" Pluto said. "The front office ... with manager Stephen Vogt consistently find ways to put a winning team on the field, and they'll do it again next year."

With the Guardians’ season over, the Cavs, coming off a deep playoff run of their own, open the season Thursday night when they visit Philadelphia to face LeBron James and the 76ers.

Pluto said that run was significant because the Cavs had not reached the conference finals since James left Cleveland in 2018.

“The Cavs in some ways are mirroring the Guardians," Pluto said. "They're consistently making the playoffs the last several years. They have a star in Donovan Mitchell, much like José Ramírez. And Donovan has twice signed contracts to stay in Cleveland.”

Pluto said the Cavs, like the Guardians, could benefit from being overlooked by some analysts.

“It's interesting that a lot of the experts are sort of (saying), ‘Yeah, the Cavs are pretty good,’ and just kind of yawning about it," Pluto said. "I think that's a good position for the Cavs because I think the Cavs do better almost when they're ... under the radar or being ignored.

The Cavs made several changes in the offseason, including trading Max Strus and re-signing veteran guard James Harden. The team also added rookie Maleek Thomas and secured another young piece of their future, exercising their fourth-year team option on forward Jaylon Tyson. The move keeps the 23-year-old under contract through the 2027-28 season, with a salary of $5.6 million that year. Tyson had a breakout season last year, averaging 13 points per game and shooting nearly 45% from 3-point range.

Pluto said he believes the roster changes could help Cleveland take another step forward.

“They made a trade for a guy named Peyton Watson, a small forward that could help them," Pluto said. "Harden's an aging star, but I think he can help them more than the player he replaced, Darius Garland. I'm very upbeat on the Cavs. I think they're going to have a really good year."

Overall, Pluto said Cleveland fans have plenty to celebrate.

“We're fortunate right now, when you're talking about the basketball team was in the top four teams in the NBA last year and the baseball team just finished in the top 4, by the way, for the second time in three years, because they also were in the top four in 2024," Pluto said. "That's a pretty good run in Cleveland sports."

The Browns, meanwhile, are also 4-2.

“The woe-is-me, ‘I’m in Cleveland, my teams all stink’ — no, take that somewhere else right now," Pluto said.