Columbus to Frankfurt: John Glenn airport to get first nonstop flight to Europe with Lufthansa

Lufthansa and John Glenn Columbus International Airport announced Monday morning a new nonstop flight from Columbus to Frankfurt, Germany will launch at the central Ohio airport in May 2027.

The new flight will be the airport's first nonstop, international flight to Europe from Columbus. The flight will be on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner seating 287.

Frankfurt is one of the largest airport hubs in Europe.

Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) President and CEO Daren Griffin said in a statement the new flight is a tremendous milestone for Columbus and the region.

“Lufthansa's new nonstop service to Frankfurt provides our passengers with a direct link to one of the world's strongest global networks, enhancing connectivity, competitiveness and continued growth," Griffin said. "At a time of extraordinary transformation for our airports and our region, this new service establishes Ohio's gateway to continental Europe."

A statement from the CRAA said it will serve hundreds of passengers each day the flight operates. The plane itself is a Lufthansa Dreamliner, which the airline says has 28 lie-flat business class seats, 28 premium economy seats and 231 economy seats, for a total of 287 seats.

“We are very pleased to connect Columbus and the state of Ohio directly with our Frankfurt hub, the first intercontinental flight from this great city,” Lufthansa Group Vice President of Passenger Sales Dirk Janzen said in a statement.

Janzen said travelers will have access to the wider Lufthansa Group network. He said this is an important step for the company's plans to expand further in the U.S.

The airport said bookings will become available beginning Oct. 20 and service will operate three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will depart Columbus at 4:20 p.m. and arrive in Frankfurt at 6:15 a.m., which are the local times in each city.