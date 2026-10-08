Tiny Desk Radio: Luiza Brina, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Mon Laferte

Hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras make the case to expand the canon for the New Wave of Latin Jazz. We listen to Tiny Desk performances from artists who ground themselves in classic styles, but make them their own: Luiza Brina, Silvia Pérez Cruz and Mon Laferte.

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Luiza Brina: Tiny Desk Concert

Silvia Pérez Cruz: Tiny Desk Concert

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Lars Gotrich is our editor, and Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music and Sonali Mehta is executive director. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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