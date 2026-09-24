Ohio's largest solar project gets state approval — again

The state board that regulates energy infrastructure has given final approval to a Madison County solar project that is set to be Ohio’s largest to date.

Oak Run Solar will be built on about 6,000 acres north of London, near Plumwood. Project developers say the 800 megawatt plant could power up to 170,000 Ohio households. Sheep are expected to graze among solar panels on a large swath of the land.

The Ohio Power Siting Board initially approved Oak Run in March 2024, about two years after receiving the project application.

Madison County Board of Commissioners and the boards of trustees for Deercreek, Monroe and Somerford townships filed an appeal of that approval. They argued that the siting board accepted an incomplete application that also didn't do enough to address its potential harm to wildlife and soil or the risk of fires from battery storage.

The Ohio Supreme Court heard oral arguments in October 2025 before ruling earlier this year that the state board must better address the visual impacts of the site.

The Ohio Power Siting Board decided on Sept. 17 that the developer fulfilled the court's requirements.